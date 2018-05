இந்தியாவில் ஜின்னா புகழ்பாடுவதை ஏற்றுக்கொள்ள முடியாது: ஆதி்த்ய நாத்

While leaving India also, the British had d permanent headache , hatred between Hindus and Muslim brothers which is spreading like Cancer and we incur thousands of crores of rupees as Defence expenses.It is the same with Pakistan. Narendra Modi is a true Gandhian. He should move such that Pakistan and Bangla Desh amalgamate with India and become one power so that the unwanted expenses towards defence is diverted for uplifting the poor in the Country. Pakistan's great lady Nobel prize winner Malala has said it is books and not bullets which can bring progress.