நீட் தேர்வு எழுத கேரள ரயில்களில் தமிழக மாணவர் அலைமோதல்

i do not know about NEET. But if students are asked to go to far off places to write the exam - then it is height of foolishness. some years back in Kendriya vidyalaya schools for 10th exam my children had to go to a different school to which bus access was not there but within city. that itself was troublesome. if TN student has to go to rajasthan... i dont have words. who is responsbile for this?