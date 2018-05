விடிய விடிய வழக்குகளை விசாரித்த நீதிபதி

The practice of availing summer vacation for the courts is an inherited tradition from colonial era. With a sea of changes in the working pattern of every other department matching with the demand of the public need , the judges also should be brought on a par with other officers as far as the vacation is concerned. The working days of the higher courts are already less. It is also a reason for piling up of ping cases . I am not in the know whether the higher courts in Britain observe summer vacation as we have derived our judicial tem from them