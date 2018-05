அரசுக்கு எதிராக போராட வேண்டாம்: தமிழக அரசு வேண்டுகோள்

I came to know all these are said by Jayakumar, minister of fisheries. I dont know why he is speaking all this out of his own area. Do your work first. what you did so far to increase the productivity or something to the development of fisheries and fishermans life. How much you took to your pocket out of 141 crore?. what you did from your end to save the fishermans and their boats from Srilankans Army. List all this first and then you talk about all other things. Do you think you are smart enough to handle all things. Dont act too much.