While the central government and the Karnataka state are not interested to wipeout the tears of the people of our state and the farmers of our state by providing "The Cauvery water" to our state the God Varuna Bhagwan got mercy and worry on our state and showering the rain continuously that area and sing water through the Mother Cauvery and fulfilling the wish of our state people and the farmers.We Thamizhargal always help the needies and give lives and shelters to the other states people to flowrish in their lives forever.Even the politicians forget and leave our state for their selfish the God never forget our state and always saves and protects and keep our state on the top in No1 position forever.