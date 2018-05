கட்டு, கட்டாக, வாக்காளர், அடையாள அட்டை, தேர்தல் கமிஷன், திணறல்

At time of voting, every voter along with booth slip should be taken a photo , using Android cell phone. This will avoid fake voters. On doing this, if some one voted for somebody, they can be catched using photo. If no such dispute arises, the photos can be d , on that day itself. At time of voting, every voter along with booth slip should be taken a photo , using Android cell phone. This will avoid fake voters. On doing this, if some one voted for somebody, they can be catched using photo. If no such dispute arises, the photos can be d , on that day itself. At time of voting, every voter along with booth slip should be taken a photo , using Android cell phone. This will avoid fake voters. On doing this, if some one has voted for somebody, they can be catched using photo. If no such dispute arises, the photos can be d , on that day itself.