ராமாயண காலத்தில் தொழில்நுட்ப வளர்ச்சி : பஞ்சாப் கவர்னரின் சர்ச்சை பேச்சு

This Governor has done great arachi in Ramayanam and made Lord Sri Ram as a great engineer by constructing"Sethu" bridge across the sea by using his high technology those days and also Sri Hanuman lifting the Sanjeeva mountain for Sri Laxman by using his high technology those days.The people of our country must be very proved of our great EPICS of Ramayanam and Mahabharatham by hearing such unknown facts from such great personalities at present.Really my whole body is getting pullarrippu by reading this news.