போர்வையாளர்கள்,சதி,அடுத்த பகீர்,அம்பலம்

தமிழகத்தில், 'நீட்' தேர்வுக்கு எதிராக களமிறங்க, 'போர்வையாளர்கள்' சதித் திட்டம் தீட்டியுள்ள தகவல் வெளியாகி உள்ளது. இதற்காக, கிராமங்கள் தோறும், ரகசிய கூட்டங்கள் நடத்தி, ஆள் திரட்டி வருவதால், மீண்டும் வன்முறை வெடிக்கலாம் என, உளவுத்துறை எச்சரித்துள்ளது. சதிச் செயலை முறியடிக்கவும், முன்னெச்சரிக்கை நடவடிக்கையை தீவிரப்படுத்தவும், மாவட்ட போலீசாருக்கு, உயர் அதிகாரிகள் உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளனர்.
ஜெயலலிதா மறைவுக்கு பின், தமிழகத்தில், எதற்கெடுத்தாலும் போராட்டம் நடத்தும் சூழல் காணப்படுகிறது. சமூக விரோதிகள், மாவோயிஸ்ட் ஆதரவு அமைப்பினர், சில அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் மற்றும் போர்வையாளர்கள், சமீபத்தில், துாத்துக்குடியில், 'ஸ்டெர்லைட்' ஆலைக்கு எதிராக நடந்த போராட்டத்தில் ஊடுருவினர்.
இவர்கள், ஸ்டெர்லைட் ஆலையை சுற்றியுள்ள, 17க்கும் மேற்பட்ட கிராமங்களில், வாடகை வீடுகளில் தங்கி, இளைஞர்களை மூளைச்சலவை செய்தனர்.
13 பேர் பலி :
அவர்களை, வன்முறை பாதைக்கு தயார்படுத்தினர். அதன் வாயிலாக, மே, 22ல், துாத்துக்குடியில் நடந்த பேரணியில், வன்முறையை துாண்டி விட்டதால், துப்பாக்கிச் சூடு நிகழ்த்தப்பட்டு, 13 பேர் பலியாகினர். அதற்கு
முன், காவிரி மேலாண்மை ஆணையம் அமைக்க வலியுறுத்தி, பிரசாரத்தில் ஈடுபட்டு, கலவரத்தை துாண்டினர். அதன் தொடர்ச்சியாக, சென்னை, சேப்பாக்கம் மைதானத்தில், ஐ.பி.எல்., கிரிக்கெட் போட்டி நடத்தக்கூடாது என, வன்முறையில் ஈடுபட்டு, போலீசார் மீது, கொலை வெறி தாக்குதல் நடத்தினர்.
ஏற்கனவே, மதுவுக்கு எதிரான போராட்டம் என்ற பெயரில், 'டாஸ்மாக்' கடைகளை சூறையாடினர். புதுக்கோட்டை மாவட்டம், நெடுவாசல் போராட்டத்திலும் புகுந்தனர். தமிழகத்தில், சட்டம் - ஒழுங்கை சீர்குலைத்து, பதற்றம் நீடிக்க வேண்டும் என்பதே, இவர்களது நோக்கமாக உள்ளது.
கடந்த, 2017ல், மருத்துவ மாணவர் சேர்க்கைக்கான, 'நீட்' நுழைவுத்தேர்வில் பங்கேற்ற, அரியலுார் மாவட்ட மாணவி அனிதா, 720க்கு, 86 மதிப்பெண் பெற்று, வெற்றி வாய்ப்பை இழந்தார். இதனால், அவர் தற்கொலை செய்தார்.
அவரது மறைவுக்கு நீதி கேட்டும், நீட் தேர்வை ரத்து செய்ய வலியுறுத்தியும், போர்வையாளர்கள், பெரிய அளவில் போராட்டம் நடத்தினர்.
இந்நிலையில், இந்த ஆண்டுக்கான, நீட் தேர்வு முடிவு, 4ம் தேதி வெளியிடப்பட்டது. அதில், வெற்றி பெற முடியாத விரக்தியில், விழுப்புரம் மாவட்டம், பெருவளூரைச் சேர்ந்த மாணவி பிரதிபா, சில தினங்களுக்கு முன், தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்டார். அதேபோல், திருச்சியைச் சேர்ந்த மாணவி சுபஸ்ரீ என்பவரும், தற்கொலை செய்து உயிரிழந்து உள்ளார்.
இந்த மாணவியரின் உயிரிழப்பை காரணம் காட்டி, மீண்டும், தமிழகத்தில் பதற்றமான சூழல் ஏற்படுத்த, சதித் திட்டம் தீட்டப்பட்டுள்ளது. நீட் தேர்வுக்கு எதிராக, மிகப்பெரிய போராட்டம் நடத்த திட்டமிட்டுள்ளனர். சமூக விரோதிகள், மாவோயிஸ்ட் ஆதரவு அமைப்பினர், சில அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் ஆதரவுடன்,
இந்த போர்வையாளர்கள், கிராமங்களில் ரகசிய கூட்டம் நடத்தி, ஆட்களை திரட்டி வருகின்றனர்.
இந்த முறை, திருச்சியை மையப்படுத்தி, வன்முறையை கட்டவிழ்த்து விட சதி நடக்கிறது. இதனால், மாநிலம் முழுவதும், உளவு மற்றும், 'கியூ' பிரிவு போலீசார் உஷார்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.
அதிரடி நடவடிக்கை :
முன்னெச்சரிக்கை நடவடிக்கையை தீவிரப்படுத்துமாறு, மாவட்ட போலீசாருக்கு, உயர் அதிகாரிகள் உத்தரவிட்டு உள்ளனர்.
இதுகுறித்து, உயர் போலீஸ் அதிகாரிகள் கூறியதாவது: துாத்துக்குடியில், வன்முறையை துாண்டி, கலவரத்தை ஏற்படுத்திய கும்பல், சேலம் - சென்னை எட்டு வழி பசுமை சாலை திட்டத்திற்கு எதிராக, சதி செயலில் ஈடுபட, திருவண்ணாமலை, காஞ்சிபுரம், தர்மபுரி, சேலம் மாவட்டங்களில் ஊடுருவி வந்தனர். போலீசாரின் அதிரடி நடவடிக்கை காரணமாக, அங்கிருந்து ஓடி விட்டனர்.
தற்போது, நீட் தேர்வுக்கு எதிரான போராட்டம் என்ற பெயரில், கலவரத்தை துாண்ட முயற்சிக்கின்றனர். இதுபோன்ற சதி செயலில் ஈடுபடுவோர் மீது, கடும் நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க உத்தரவிடப்பட்டுள்ளது. இவ்வாறு அவர்கள் கூறினர்.
- நமது நிருபர் -
Stop this NEET nonsense A study was conducted in Australia (Med J Aust 2008 Medical school ion criteria and the prediction of academic performance) about the relationship between medical ion based on year 12 marks, entrance tests (GAMSAT score) and interview. The result showed that year 12 score is most strongly associated with best performance of students in medical schools, followed by small impacts of interview score and written test (GAMSAT score). The conclusion is year 12 marks are the best indicator of quality of better medical students than written test like NEET that has negligible impact on improving the quality of medical education. Then why so much waste of time and money by poor parents? Why unnecessary pressure on our students and parents? A study in the USA (Acad Med. 2013 May88(5):The predictive validity of the MCAT exam in relation to academic performance through medical school: a national cohort study of 2001-2004 matriculants).The study concluded that a combination of Year 12 marks (UGPAs) and written test (MCAT) total scores are strong predictors of academic performance in medical school through graduation. Further, these relationships generalize across medical schools.
சிரங்குன்னு இருந்தா அரிக்கத்தான் செய்யும்...... முடிஞ்சா களிம்பு தடவி சரியாக்கணும்..... சரியாகலைன்னா அறுவை சிகிச்சைதான் செய்யணும்.....
இப்படியும் நடக்குமா என்று நம்புவதற்கு கஷ்டமாக இருக்கிறது, என்ன எதிர்த்தும் எதுவும் நடக்காது, ஒரு வேலை அடுத்த தேர்தலில் ஆட்சி மாற்றம் ஏற்பட்டால் ஏதாவது நடக்கும், நன்கு கோச்சிங் கொடுத்துவந்தால் சிறப்பாக சாதிக்க முடியும், மாணவர்களை பயமுறுத்த கூடாது
தமிழ் நாட்டுக்கு எதிரான எதிரான துரோகிகள் கை ஓங்கியுள்ளதாக நினைத்தால் அது வெறும் மாயை. நீட் துரோகத்தின் உச்சம். அடுத்து வரக்கூடிய மத்திய அரசு யாருடையதாக இருந்தாலும் கூட்டணி கட்சிகளை புறந்தள்ள முடியாது. அப்போது நீட்டாக மீண்டும் குலக்கல்வி முறையை கையில் எடுத்து ஆதரவாக இருந்து வருபவளின் வேட்டி உருவப்படும்..
இவைகளை ஏன் வெளியில் விட்டு வச்சிருக்கிறாங்க? சமூக விரோதிகளை உள்ளே தள்ளி முட்டிக்கு முட்டி தட்டுங்கள். தெரிஞ்சும் ஒன்னும் செய்யலைன்னா இந்த அரசு எதற்கும் லாயக்கில்லை. கலைக்கப்படவேண்டியதுதான்.
அரசாங்கம் ஒழுங்கா இருந்தா மக்கள் ஏன் இவர்கள் பேச்சை கேட்க போகிறார்கள் ?
NEET IS A STUPID POLICY AND MUST BE ABOLISHED.... There are serious conceptual problems with NEET that might destroy the quality of medical education. First, the Year 12 mark is achieved after 12 years of tematic education both under the CBSE and other State syllabuses. Do the academic world and educationalists say that the CBSE and State Schools are incompetent to rank the students merit for medical entrance and the year 12 ranks and marks are useless? Do they also proclaim that NEET score (a three-hours test), tutored mostly by NEET coaching centres, are superior to the comprehensive year 12 exams marks? If that is the case, should we then abolish the grade 12 exams altogether and use an objective type NEET as the best outcome than the school teaching? By ignoring the Year 12 marks we are destroying the importance of and motivation for the year 12 studies. But, then claim we are testing student on year 12 syllabus is ridiculous. Second, Eminent educational institutions and academics across the globe have been considering the year 12 marks as a primary score for medical school admissions in the European Union, Turkey, Australia, Japan and the US recognise the year 12 score as the basis for admission. Roy MP and Gupta H (2016, British Medical Journal) evaluated the NEET and concluded that NEET has resulted in increase in capitation fee of some medical colleges of India. The argument that NEET will reduce capitation fees in Private medical school is a fallacy. Third, There are two other serious policy conflicts in NEET and the CBSE acted without authority: First, the non-creamy layer (NCL) policy to be decided by the Central and State governments and CBSE assumed extraconstitutional authority and imposed non-creamy layer policy Second, there is an in-service quota in medical admission to encourage Doctors to move to rural and remote areas. NEET silently abolished such quotas without any authority. These are dangerous precedence as CBSE should strictly implement the Government policy and not to introduce public policy through back door. Finally this is a policy matter with social justice in mind and such matter is under the assembly and parliamentary jurisdiction. Supreme court cannot interfere with policy matter other than any constitutional concern. Being a concurrent subject State must make out clear case quoting international tem of medical school admission and fight for justice for our students.
என்றுதான் ஒழியுமோ இந்தப்போராட்டங்கள் வீண் வம்புக்கு அலையும் நபர்கள் உள்ளவரை நாடு நன்னாவே இருக்காதுங்க நல்லா படிச்சு தெரியவாளுக்கும் கூட எல்லா மெடிக்கல் காலேஜில் சீட் கிடைக்கும் இவ்ளோ லக்ஸம்பேர் பாஸ் ஆயிட்டும் அவ்ளோபெருக்கும் மெடிக்கல் காலேஜ் லே பெறமுடியுமா ??????வீண் டம்பமா ஆட்டம்போட்டு நாட்டை அளிக்கவே பொறப்பட்டுருக்கானுக வேலை இல்லாத சோம்பேறி கூட்டம்
அட என்னய்யா இது இவனுக கூட ஒரே ரோதனயா போச்சு. ஏன்யா அம்மாஜி இருந்தவரைக்கும் எப்புடியா எல்லாம் மூடிக்கிட்டு வாலை சுருட்டிக்கிட்டு சும்மா இருந்தானுக. கவட்டைக்குள்ள வால சொருகிட்டு அப்புடியே கம்ன்னு பம்மிக்கிட்டு இருந்தானுக. இன்னைக்கு லொடுக்குபாண்டி எல்லாம் ஊருக்குள்ள கலவரம் பண்றான். ஒரு நாலஞ்சு பேரை போட்டு தள்ளுறது என்ன அவ்வளவு பெரிய கஷ்டமா? அதெல்லாம் முடியும். ஆட்சியாளர்கள் நெனச்சா எல்லாமே முடியும். ஆனா ஒன்னும் பண்ணாம பத்தாம்ப்பு படிக்கிற பொட்டப்புள்ள வாயில சுட்டுகிட்டு திரியிறானுக வெக்கங்கெட்டவனுக. தூண்டிவிடுறவன் பூரா மலமாடு மாறி நின்னுகிட்டு சாணி போட்டுக்கிட்டு திரியிறானுக.
