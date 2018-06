போலி கடிதம்: தேர்தல் கமிஷன் விளக்கம்

Might be possible when machine introduced to the public. All the new products,introducing time,questions comes in product ஒர்த்தபிலிட்டி If,public determination of govt,why not doubtful the election commissions.but,checkout the date.Rite brothers introduced the flight.Many Countries did not accept the flight,more than ten years in the market.because,Public did not get the knowledge likely politicians .This was market strategy in command for all.people get the technologies ,This issue might be solved.Vote Machine companies should aware the guarantee of product at least news paper.I know well the product If they have error? to show the error .