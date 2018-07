நீதிபதிகளும், பத்திரிக்கையாளர்களும் ஜனநாயகத்தை காக்கும் தூண்கள்

Yes. But it is available in the TEXT and not in ACTUAL. Can we name a Media in India /TN which is giving NEWS as NEWS instead of sensation and without political biases? Answer is almost NIL or less than 5%.Judiciary tem does not require any REVOLUTION and it's require a SIMPLE PROCESS IMPLEMENTATION.Revolutions can be spoken once all process and procedures are in place. Implement IJS (Indian Judiciary tem) , NJAC, Process & Procedure to provide same Judgement across all Judges with deviation of less than 10% in verdict.India is not all these basics and it is required NOW. As no party in India till now ready to Question Judiciary tem ,last 65+ years, they are running the tem like BADSHAH which should not be questioned by anyone...Till there is no consistency in Verdict of courts (Taluk, District, High and Supreme Courts) nothing can be IMPROVE...SC Judges should accept these facts and start to work on the BASICS instead of talking BIG THINGS....BIG THINGS can be taken up, if all BASICS are addressed....Wake Up IJS