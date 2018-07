Mr.Kiran Kumar Reddy was a good and respected CM of United Andhra Pradesh before it's separation as Andhra and Telengana states.He tried his level best to keep the united Andhra pradesh till last but he could not succeed in this.In next Andhra pradesh assembly election which due on 2019 he may be again projected as CM by Congress party as he rejoins in Congress.He is very well deserved for the post of CM of Andhra Pradesh in next assembly election .