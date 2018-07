கதிர்வீச்சு இல்லை: நியூட்ரினோ இயக்குனர் திட்டவட்டம்

வாசகர்களின் பார்வைக்கு: The former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, when questioned about INO in 2010 said, “Scientific institutions and colleges around the Theni area will be reinforced through the neutrino project. Just as CERN is famous for its Large Hadron Collider project, Theni and the surrounding region will become famous for neutrino particle physics experiments. I expect great scientific and technological activity in the project site and the neighbouring academic institutions.” Kalam wrote about the INO project on June 17, 2015 and cleared misconceptions. He strongly believed that the INO will make the Theni region as world famous as CERN. He had extensive plans to educate and seek the support of the public for the establishment of the INO project in Theni. Unfortunately, Kalam passed away on July 27, 2015.