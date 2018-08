கலைஞர் கையால் நான் பெற்ற முதல் விருது: அமிதாப் நெகிழ்ச்சி.

T 2893 - பிரார்த்தனை மற்றும் இரங்கல் , for the Honourable and dynamic leader Shri Karunanidhi .. I received my very 1st National Award for 'Saat Hindustani' from him, when the ceremony was held in Chennai that year .. he was the CM ..🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lu9Mc886EX