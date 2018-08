ரபேல் விவகாரத்தில் ராகுல் தவறான தகவல் : அனில் அம்பானி

Congress council meet: Topic how to spoil BJP name. chidambaramji: வி have to bad name throuh corruption complaints. Raghulji: ifbவி talk our UPA corruption our name only spoil. Chidambaramji: no no i am telling வி have to say current period only. Raghul: now they ஆர் not doing any corruption that is why வி do others like lynching minority ing, judges protest e violence etc but no real effect வி still loosing. Chidambaram: we are already done this kind many times many bomb blasts and arrested bjpd rss for that. Same way we do complaints people never understand they simply take it negative only so easily name spoiled. Raghul : how to prove, Chidambaram: see we have done 1000 of corruption bjp could detect most and almost unablw to take any action since most judges through bar council all are our people. Bjp is week in proving and they can prove they dont dont do also. You can keep டல்கிங் Raghul : acha idea chidambaramji i will talk only corruption, if any one ask me i will ask them tok modi for evidence.