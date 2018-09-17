 மோடிக்கு பிறந்தநாள் : தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து| Dinamalar

Dinamalar

மோடிக்கு பிறந்தநாள் : தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து

Updated : செப் 17, 2018 09:01 | Added : செப் 17, 2018 08:41 | கருத்துகள் (17)
TamilNaduCelebratesModi, HappyBdayPMModi, PM Modi Birthday, மோடி பிறந்த நாள், மோடிக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்து, ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் , பிரதமர் மோடியின் 68 வது பிறந்தநாள், பிரதமர் மோடி, பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் மோடி, நரேந்திர மோடி பிறந்த நாள், பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி , மோடி, Modi birthday, Modi birthday greetings, President Ramnath Govind, PM Modi 68th birthday, Prime Minister Modi, Happy Birthday modi, Narendra Modi birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Modi,

புதுடில்லி : இன்று பிரதமர் மோடியின் 68 வது பிறந்தநாளை முன்னிட்டு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் உள்ளிட்ட முக்கிய தலைவர்கள் பலரும் அவருக்கு டுவிட்டரில் தங்களின் வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் : நமது பிரதமர் மோடிக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்து. அவர் நீண்ட காலம் வாழ வேண்டும் என்றும், நாட்டு மக்களுக்கு பல காலம் சேவை ஆற்ற வேண்டும் எனவும் வாழ்த்துகிறேன்.



டில்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவால் : பிரதமர் மோடிக்கு இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள். அவர் நீண்ட காலம் நலமுடன் வாழ வாழ்த்துகிறேன்.



தமிழக பா.ஜ., தலைவர் தமிழிசை : சாதாரண மனிதனின் நலனுக்காக நமது தொலை நோக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி இன்னும் பல ஆண்டுகள் நலமுடன் வாழ அவரது பிறந்தநாளில் பிரார்த்திக்கிறேன். நாட்டில் உங்களின் நல்லாட்சி தேவை.



வாசகர் கருத்து (17)

பாரத தமிழன் - முடிவைத்தானேந்தல், தூத்துக்குடி மாவட்டம் ,இந்தியா
17-செப்-201809:36:14 IST
பாரத தமிழன் நோட்டை காதலித்த எங்களை நாட்டை காதலிக்க வைத்த தலைவனுக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள்



பாரத தமிழன் - முடிவைத்தானேந்தல், தூத்துக்குடி மாவட்டம் ,இந்தியா
17-செப்-201809:33:22 IST
பாரத தமிழன் புரட்டாசி மாதம், அனுஷ நட்சத்திரம், விருச்சிகராசி , அக்டோபர் 13 தான் வருகிறது. அன்றும் கொண்டாடுவோம். அரக்க, அராஜ, அநியாய,அக்ரம, அயோக்கியர்களை ஒழித்து துஷ்ட நிக்ரஹ சிஷ்ட பரிபாலனம் செய்யப் பிறந்த கர்மயோகிக்குப் (ஆங்கில) பிறந்த தின வாழ்த்துகள்.



Thamilan - Tiruppur,இந்தியா
17-செப்-201809:31:21 IST
Thamilan பிரதமருக்கு எனது இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள்




