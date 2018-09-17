மோடிக்கு பிறந்தநாள் : தலைவர்கள் வாழ்த்து

புதுடில்லி : இன்று பிரதமர் மோடியின் 68 வது பிறந்தநாளை முன்னிட்டு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் உள்ளிட்ட முக்கிய தலைவர்கள் பலரும் அவருக்கு டுவிட்டரில் தங்களின் வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் : நமது பிரதமர் மோடிக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்து. அவர் நீண்ட காலம் வாழ வேண்டும் என்றும், நாட்டு மக்களுக்கு பல காலம் சேவை ஆற்ற வேண்டும் எனவும் வாழ்த்துகிறேன்.
Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country #PresidentKovind
— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2018
டில்லி முதல்வர் அரவிந்த் கெஜ்ரிவால் : பிரதமர் மோடிக்கு இனிய பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள். அவர் நீண்ட காலம் நலமுடன் வாழ வாழ்த்துகிறேன்.
.@narendramodi A very happy birthday to Hon'ble Prime Minister. I wish him long and healthy life.
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2018
தமிழக பா.ஜ., தலைவர் தமிழிசை : சாதாரண மனிதனின் நலனுக்காக நமது தொலை நோக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி இன்னும் பல ஆண்டுகள் நலமுடன் வாழ அவரது பிறந்தநாளில் பிரார்த்திக்கிறேன். நாட்டில் உங்களின் நல்லாட்சி தேவை.
@narendramodi birthday prayers for our visionary PM for all success in the years to come with sound healthy future in the interest of common man whose lives needs your good governance in this country
— Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiBJP) September 16, 2018