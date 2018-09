அமெரிக்காவில் தமிழ் பேசுவோர் எண்ணிக்கை அதிகரிப்பு

As per this data it may be correct. But the Thamizhargal won't talk Tamil with Thamizhargal like Malayalees and Panjabis in USA .They hesitate to talk or avoid talking Tamil. They won't cooperate or help each other. What is the use of Tamil speaking in foreign countries. Since I don't know how to type in Thamil forced to express my views in English. Sorry for that.