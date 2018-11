புலி, கொல்லப்பட்ட, சர்ச்சை, விசாரணை, கமிஷனுக்கு, ரெடி

Why don't people have enquiry commission for 4000 human beings who are in jail. Supreme court shouldn't have given judgement based on what is presented to them. They should personally go-to that place and should have enquired priests and followers of Hinduism before giving judgements. Atleast they should have ordered for review of their judgements after many many people protested on roads. If justice can be silent, it can happen only in India. When a tiger is important why not 4000 people be important? Supreme court is not supreme if they close their eyes and ears and give judgements. Biased judges are the products of Congress rule. But BJP can bring forth strict amments in the appointment of judges. When the whole country is in disagreement with the judges and their attitude, why not work on to change the process adopted in judiciary. When you have power of MPs and MLAs can't you work on indepent judiciary. No judge who has erred in his judgement can have a peaceful life and death.