மும்பை தாக்குதலில் உயிரிழந்த வீரர்களுக்கு பிரதமர் அஞ்சலி

புதுடில்லி : மும்பை பயங்கரவாத தாக்குதலில் உயிரிழந்தவர்களுக்கு, அதில் உயிர்தியாகம் செய்த வீரர்களுக்கும் பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் அஞ்சலி செலுத்தி உள்ளார்.



இது தொடர்பாக அவர் வெளியிட்டுள்ள டுவீட்டில், பயங்கரமான மும்பை பயங்கரவாத தாக்குதலில் உயிரிழந்த அனைவருக்கும் எனது அஞ்சலி. இதில் உயிர் தியாகம் செய்த நமது வீரர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு ஆறுதலை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். மும்பை தாக்குதலின் போது பயங்கரவாதிகளுடன் சண்டையிட்ட நமது துணிச்சலான போலீசார் மற்றும் பாதுகாப்பு படையினருக்கு தேசம் தலைவணங்குகிறது.





Tributes to those who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.



Our solidarity with the bereaved families.



A grateful nation bows to our brave police and security forces who valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks.