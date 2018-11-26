மும்பை தாக்குதலில் உயிரிழந்த வீரர்களுக்கு பிரதமர் அஞ்சலி

புதுடில்லி : மும்பை பயங்கரவாத தாக்குதலில் உயிரிழந்தவர்களுக்கு, அதில் உயிர்தியாகம் செய்த வீரர்களுக்கும் பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் அஞ்சலி செலுத்தி உள்ளார்.
இது தொடர்பாக அவர் வெளியிட்டுள்ள டுவீட்டில், பயங்கரமான மும்பை பயங்கரவாத தாக்குதலில் உயிரிழந்த அனைவருக்கும் எனது அஞ்சலி. இதில் உயிர் தியாகம் செய்த நமது வீரர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு ஆறுதலை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். மும்பை தாக்குதலின் போது பயங்கரவாதிகளுடன் சண்டையிட்ட நமது துணிச்சலான போலீசார் மற்றும் பாதுகாப்பு படையினருக்கு தேசம் தலைவணங்குகிறது.
Tributes to those who lost their lives in the gruesome 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.
Our solidarity with the bereaved families.
A grateful nation bows to our brave police and security forces who valiantly fought the terrorists during the Mumbai attacks.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2018
மேலும், இந்திய அரசியலமைப்பு சட்டம் அமல்படுத்தப்படுவதற்கு தங்களின் பங்களிப்பை அளித்து, பாடுபட்ட அனைவரையும் இந்நாளில் நாம் நினைவு கூற வேண்டும். நமது அரசியமைப்பிற்காக நாம் பெருமை கொள்வோம். அதன் மாண்புகளை நிலைநிறுத்த உறுதி பூணுவோம் எனவும் பிரதமர் மோடி குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.
On Constitution Day we recall with pride the stellar contribution of the greats who served in our Constituent Assembly. We are proud of our Constitution and reiterate our commitment to uphold the values enshrined in it.
Here is what I said during yesterday's #MannKiBaat. pic.twitter.com/Bx0Y60mUsw
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2018