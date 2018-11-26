 மும்பை தாக்குதலில் உயிரிழந்த வீரர்களுக்கு பிரதமர் அஞ்சலி| Dinamalar

Dinamalar

பொது செய்தி

இந்தியா

மும்பை தாக்குதலில் உயிரிழந்த வீரர்களுக்கு பிரதமர் அஞ்சலி

Added : நவ 26, 2018 08:53 | கருத்துகள் (7)
Advertisement
 
 
Advertisement
 
 
dinamalar-advertisement-tariff-2018
 
Advertisement
Mumbai terrorist attack,PM Modi, Indian constitution, மோடி, மும்பை தாக்குதல், அரசியலமைப்பு தினம், மும்பை பயங்கரவாத தாக்குதல், பிரதமர் மோடி , பயங்கரவாதிகள், இந்திய அரசியலமைப்பு சட்டம், நரேந்திர மோடி, பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி , Modi, Mumbai attack, constitutional day, Mumbai terror attack, prime minister Modi, terrorists, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi,

புதுடில்லி : மும்பை பயங்கரவாத தாக்குதலில் உயிரிழந்தவர்களுக்கு, அதில் உயிர்தியாகம் செய்த வீரர்களுக்கும் பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் அஞ்சலி செலுத்தி உள்ளார்.

இது தொடர்பாக அவர் வெளியிட்டுள்ள டுவீட்டில், பயங்கரமான மும்பை பயங்கரவாத தாக்குதலில் உயிரிழந்த அனைவருக்கும் எனது அஞ்சலி. இதில் உயிர் தியாகம் செய்த நமது வீரர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு ஆறுதலை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். மும்பை தாக்குதலின் போது பயங்கரவாதிகளுடன் சண்டையிட்ட நமது துணிச்சலான போலீசார் மற்றும் பாதுகாப்பு படையினருக்கு தேசம் தலைவணங்குகிறது.


மேலும், இந்திய அரசியலமைப்பு சட்டம் அமல்படுத்தப்படுவதற்கு தங்களின் பங்களிப்பை அளித்து, பாடுபட்ட அனைவரையும் இந்நாளில் நாம் நினைவு கூற வேண்டும். நமது அரசியமைப்பிற்காக நாம் பெருமை கொள்வோம். அதன் மாண்புகளை நிலைநிறுத்த உறுதி பூணுவோம் எனவும் பிரதமர் மோடி குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

Advertisement
Related Tags Mumbai terrorist attack PM Modi Indian constitution மோடி மும்பை தாக்குதல் அரசியலமைப்பு தினம் மும்பை பயங்கரவாத தாக்குதல் பிரதமர் மோடி பயங்கரவாதிகள் இந்திய அரசியலமைப்பு சட்டம்


» பொது முதல் பக்கம்
» தினமலர் முதல் பக்கம்


வாசகர் கருத்து (7)

  • புதியவை
  • பழையவை
  • அதிகம் விவாதிக்கப்பட்டவை
  • மிக மிக தரமானவை
  • மிக தரமானவை
  • தரமானவை
Htanirdab S K - Hyderabad,இந்தியா
26-நவ-201814:06:26 IST Report Abuse
Htanirdab S K இங்கு ஏதாவது குற்றம் சொல்லியே ஆகவேண்டும் என்று கங்கணம் கட்டி கருத்து போடுபவர்கள், கடந்த நான்கரை ஆண்டுகளாக ஒரு தீவிரவாத செயல் நடந்ததா என்று கூறுங்கள் ..
Rate this:
Share this comment
Cancel
kulandhaiKannan -  ( Posted via: Dinamalar Android App )
26-நவ-201814:04:36 IST Report Abuse
kulandhaiKannan This attack would not have been possible without the support of local anti national (green) elements. UPA govt did not investigate in that angle because of their secularism
Rate this:
Share this comment
Cancel
kulandhaiKannan -  ( Posted via: Dinamalar Android App )
26-நவ-201814:02:07 IST Report Abuse
kulandhaiKannan அத்தைக்கு மீசை முளைத்து, கையாலாகாத காங்கிரஸ் கூட்டணி ஆட்சிக்கு வந்தால் என்ன நடக்கும் என்பதற்கு மும்பை பயங்கரம் ஒரு உதாரணம்.
Rate this:
Share this comment
Cancel

உங்கள் கருத்தைப் பதிவு செய்ய

(Press Ctrl+g or click this   to toggle between English and Tamil)
My Page
Login :

New to Dinamalar ?
Create an account
கருத்து விதிமுறை
இ-புத்தகம் | வர்த்தகம் | வரி விளம்பரங்கள் | புத்தகங்கள் | உலக தமிழர் செய்திகள் | Advertisement Tariff | வாசகர் கடிதம் | International Edition | Dinamalar Publications
Copyright © 2018 Dinamalar - No.1 Tamil website in the world. Designed and Hosted by Web Division,Dinamalar.  | Contact us

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve user experience. This includes personalising content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy.

Learn more I agree X