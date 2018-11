சார்க் மாநாடு : பாக்., அழைப்பை நிராகரிக்க இந்தியா முடிவு

Right decision by Government of India. Pakistan does everything possible to disrupt India - sending terrorists, provoking border crossing, bad mouthing India and its leaders. It is the nucleus of International Terrorism and needs to be isolated from the entire international community. Entire world should have social and economic boycott of Pakistan and this is the only way Pakistan is made to behave as normal Government would conduct itself and not at the mercy of Army and ISI. No other country is better placed than India in the effort to scuttle everything possible to ensure that Pakistan behaves properly. Boycott of SAARC, Not playing any sports in Pak soil should be followed by total trade embargo (both ways).