25 வயதிற்கு மேற்பட்டோரும் நீட் தேர்வு எழுதலாம் : சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்

I heard thad some students joined MMBS after completing Engineering. Why all are crazy this much in medicine. Doctor profession is not to gain with somebody's pain. Its a service minded job. If at the age of 30 years start writing NEET they will settle in life at 40 years that is after completing PG. More than 50% of life gone to complete the education itself. If failed to get get a MBBS seat within 20 years of age better to go choose other studies. Talented Engineering students secured their job at the ning of 4th year itself.