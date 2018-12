கருணாநிதி சிலை திறப்பு; சோனியா, ராகுல் பங்கேற்பு

DMK made an unsuccessful attempt to do away with Mrs Indira Gandhi mother in law of Mrs Sonia Gandhi. Shriman Karunanidhi spoke of Mrs Indiira Gandhi in most un parliamentary and un prin words which a decent person would dread to utter. On alliance with congress Mr Karunanidh said "கூட நட்பு கேடாய் முடியும்" Today Mr Karunanidhi's son bends backwards to invite and appease Mrs Sonia காந்தி and unmindful of what happened as if nothing happened in the past, she is only too willing to ally with DMK. What a shame.