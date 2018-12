மதுரையில் எய்ம்ஸ்: மத்திய அரசு அனுமதி

Mizoram - Congress lost. RULING PARTY WAS CONGRESS. Telengana - Congress lost. Chattisgarh - Good win for Congress , but after 15 years rule of BJP. MP - NO MAJORITY. JUST A DIFFERENCE IF 4 SEATS. Rajasthan - No Majority for Congress. But they expected 150+ seats. Where is the defeat for BJP and victory for Congress. BJP haters are living in fools paradise.