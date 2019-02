பிரியங்கா, ராகுல் வீதி வீதியாக பிரசாரம்

Only the hundreds of supporters won't help the Congress party to win the election.This party seems to be like "Kazhudhai Theindu Kattai Erumbu Aana " Kadhai yagivittadhu."Eppadi Erundha Party Eppadi Aagi Vittadhu"If it continues like this She won't become like "Mambickai Natchathiram "to the Congress party in future.