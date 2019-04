வங்கிகள் மீது பெருகும் புகார்கள்; எஸ்.பி.ஐ.,க்கு முதலிடம்

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in the country. But it is also number one in treating the small and marginal customers like dirt. The services of SBI are the worst in the Banking tem the world over. Its staff are patently impolite and arrogant. All these things were due to the Government patronage under controlled economy that provided them with free funds.Whilst everyone including the RBI cries horse about the NPAs f banks, no one wants to touch the subject with SBI. If its books are properly audited, millions of skeletons would stumble not out of its cup boards but our of its vaults, These are secretly buried and of enormous proportions that would shake the very foundation of the banking and financial tem. It's high time that SBI is put into Prompt Corrective Action. It should not be allowed to accept or renew deposits nor extend any lending. More than half of its employees should be shown the door. If not doomsday in the financial tem is not far away