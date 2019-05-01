மாவோயிஸ்ட் தாக்குதல்: தலைவர்கள் கண்டனம்

புதுடில்லி: மஹாராஷ்டிராவில் 15 வீரர்கள் வீரமரணம் அடைய காரணமான நக்சல் தாக்குதலுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்கள்கண்டனம் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.





வீண்போகாது

இது தொடர்பாக பிரதமர் மோடி வெளியிட்ட அறிக்கை: மஹாராஷ்டிரா மாநிலம் கட்சிரோலியில் நமது பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் மீது கொடூர தாக்குதல் நடத்தப்பட்டதற்கு கடுமையான கண்டனத்தை தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன். வீரர்களுக்கு எனது வணக்கங்கள். அவர்களது தியாகம் என்றைக்கும் வீண்போகாது. எனது நினைவும், எண்ணமும், வீரர்களின் குடும்பத்தினருடன் உள்ளது. இந்த சதி செயலில் ஈடுபட்டவர்களை தப்பிக்க விட மாட்டோம்



Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared.

கோழைத்தனமானது

உள்துறை அமைச்சர் ராஜ்நாத் சிங்: கட்சிரோலியில் மஹாராஷ்டிரா போலீஸ் மீதான தாக்குதல் கோழைத்தனமானது. உயிர் தியாகம் செய்த போலீசாரை நினைத்து பெருமைப்படுகிறோம். நாட்டிற்காக அவர்கள் செய்த தியாகம்வீண்போகாது. அவர்களின் குடும்பத்திற்கு இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.



Attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families. 1/2