மே 06ல் ஒடிசா செல்கிறார் மோடி

புதுடில்லி : ஒடிசாவில் போனி புயலலால் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட பகுதிகளை பார்வையிடுவதற்காக நாளை மறுநாள் (மே 06) ஒடிசா செல்கிறார் பிரதமர் மோடி.





இது குறித்து அவர் பதிவிட்டுள்ள டுவிட்டர் பதிவில், போனி புயலால் ஏற்பட்ட பாதிப்புக்கள் குறித்தும், தற்போதைய நிலவரம் குறித்து ஒடிசா முதல்வர் நவீன் பட்நாயக்கிடம் பேசி வருகிறேன். போனி புயலால் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட ஒடிசா மாநிலத்திற்கு தேவையான உதவிகளை மத்திய அரசு செய்யும். புயலால் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட மக்களுக்காக ஒட்டுமொத்த நாடும் தோள்கொடுத்து நிற்கிறது என குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

Spoke to Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ji and discussed the situation prevailing due to Cyclone Fani. Assured continuous support from the Central Government in the wake of the cyclone.



The entire nation stands in solidarity with all those affected by the cyclone in different parts.