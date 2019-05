தலைமை நீதிபதி மீதான புகார்; மேல்முறையீடு செய்ய திட்டம்

Everybody missing the point, this is misuse of feminist centric laws, the indian jurisprudence is with blind eye giving judgement against men, blindly supporting women even when they are wrong,a women can just marry ruckus file fake charges on husband/family and get divorce and lots of money as maintenance through out life, and judiciary is supporting those women with cunning smile now the same pseudo feminism is pressing knife on their neck,let us see how they handle it.