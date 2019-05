இந்தியாவில் சீனப் பொருட்கள் குவியும் அபாயம்

India and Indians should seize this golden opportunity to import imbalance and stop buying all end products, but at the same time encourage Chinese investment in India for production, establish factories and other infrastructure .There should be NO chinese manpower enter into India, but give employment to Indians only , except high level tech. officers needed for erection and maintenance. That way we can control our balance of payment and see that our nemployment is solved to great extent and we get locally produced /manufactured products to our satisfaction, as these end products come under Indian checking authorities for quality. So both India and China are no longer enemies but only happy neighbours. Another big benefit is Pakistan will be totally secluded by losing the support of China.