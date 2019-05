‛‛ஆப்பிளை'' புறக்கணித்த சீனர்களின் தேசப்பற்று

it is a golden God given opportunity for India to fully utilse this situation to our full advantage. The US Manufacturers would realise the problems of investing in China and shift their factories to India. Similarly China also would shift its manufacturing to India. We can insist them to employ us in all levels and we get tremendous job opportunities under the " Make in India " scheme. Once these two countries realise our resources, Pakistan will roll its tail inwards and surrender to India. Modi's Diplomacy already started working and now the banana has fallen directly into the milk cup.