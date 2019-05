அனைவரையும் அரவணைப்பேன்: பிரதமர் மோடி

Our Indian People have chosen the right best available Leader in this election. Modi's responsibility has now become enormously increased because have voted only Modi expecting Modi will do some miracles in our Country for lessening peoples problems. India is an over populated Country and solving or lessening unemployment problems is not easy unless we curtail our growth in our population. Over Population is definitely an impediment to prosperity of our Nation. Modi has done his best to arrest looting of Public money by Leaders but not outside India black money hoarders. Modi is a corrupt-free Leader hard working sincere and dedicated. Unless and otherwise Modi takes up our over Population as an issue and to act to reduce growth in population good days can not come for our people. The fear now is the expectation of the people have increased and good days are not coming the same people will see to it that Modi is sent to his home. People will not accept that Modi does not have a magic wand to lessen the peoples problem. Request Modi to take over population as an issue to act to reduce growth in population.