நாளை குஜராத் செல்கிறார் மோடி

புதுடில்லி: 2வது முறை பிரதமராக பொறுப்பேற்க இருக்கும் மோடி நாளை ( 26ம் தேதி) குஜராத் செல்கிறார். அங்கு அவரது தாயாரை சந்தித்து ஆசி பெறுகிறார்.

அவரது டுவிட்டரில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:

நாளை ( 26 ம் தேதி) மாலை எனது தாயாரிடம் ஆசி வாங்க செல்கிறேன். இதற்கு அடுத்த நாள் காசிக்கு சென்று என்னை மீண்டும் தேர்வு செய்த மக்களுக்கு நன்றியை தெரிவிக்கிறேன்.

Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me.