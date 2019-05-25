Dinamalar

நாளை குஜராத் செல்கிறார் மோடி

Updated : மே 25, 2019 10:59 | Added : மே 25, 2019 10:55
குஜராத், மோடி

புதுடில்லி: 2வது முறை பிரதமராக பொறுப்பேற்க இருக்கும் மோடி நாளை ( 26ம் தேதி) குஜராத் செல்கிறார். அங்கு அவரது தாயாரை சந்தித்து ஆசி பெறுகிறார்.
அவரது டுவிட்டரில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:
நாளை ( 26 ம் தேதி) மாலை எனது தாயாரிடம் ஆசி வாங்க செல்கிறேன். இதற்கு அடுத்த நாள் காசிக்கு சென்று என்னை மீண்டும் தேர்வு செய்த மக்களுக்கு நன்றியை தெரிவிக்கிறேன்.

