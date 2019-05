இலங்கை குண்டு வெடிப்பு: இந்தியா விசாரணை

Dear all, people interested in welfare of Tamilnadu lament about present situation. Nothing good will happen in near future, Because the venomous seeds were sown in the year 1964 itself, with the blessings and pillaiyar suzhi by none other than C RAJAGOPALACHARI ( Rajaji). During 1964 Civic Election campaign Rajagopalachari had said, "The DMK and Muslim League are my children and I am duty bound to nurse them to strength and stature. And because of his personal hostility to KAMARAJ and his opposition to the Congress Party and with the sole aim of defeating the Congress in 1967 General Elections, an Opposition Coalition was forged by C RAJAGOPALACHARI (Rajaji) and his SWATANTRA Party with the sole purpose of defeating KAMARAJ led Congress. Though Rajaji was an unequivocal administrator, he grew venomous unknowingly and consequences going to affect Tamil people only because of his personal enmity towards Kamaraj. Sins the venomous seeds have spread their roots in the minds of majority of Tamils, you cannot expect instant cure. Keep praying divine power. And if you have a chance refer to the English Dailies for the remarks by late and former Chief Minister M BHAKTAVATSALAM soon after he stepped down after the results of 1967 Assembly Elections. So do not lament....