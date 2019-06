இந்தியாவிற்கு திரும்ப உதவுங்கள் :மோடிக்கு போலந்து சிறுமி கடிதம்

Should not allow any foreigner to stay in India. This case is like seeking asylum. Like in the case of the Bangladesh novelist who went to abuse India for not extending Visa without any shame or gratefulness in saving her from the fundamentalists in Bangladesh, they would turn against the country once their job is done. If she is interested in serving the Cows, let her do so in her own country. First and foremost it is an offence to remain in the country after the expiry of Visa. What is the guarantee that she would not do so again