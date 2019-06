இனி வங்கியில் ரூ.10 லட்சம் எடுத்தால் வரி

Only the middle class people are affected by this taxes. Nowadays the middle class people are saving money in banks for their children's higher studies, Marriages expentiture ,buying houses and to meet some unforeseen medical expentitures for their families are already paying income taxes when the interest crosses more than ten thousand per year and now this tax cutting naturally affect the middle class people without any doubt.If we keep the money in banks for interest we have to pay interest to banks in this way. The government is recovering money from the middle class people in all possible ways and making their's lives miserable.The rich people and the Politicians are enjoying very much and Only the poirs and middle class people are suffering in this way till end of their lives in our country forever.