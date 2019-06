As soon as Sasikala released from Bangalore prison end of this year or ning of next year the AIADMK party and it's government will dance according to the tune of her.The falling on the feet culture of late.selvi.J.Jayalalithaa will also take rebirth once again after Sasikala's returns and resume as general secretary of this party.That time we can not hear such type of bold statements from the present leaders and the Ministers of this party at that time.