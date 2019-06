குரூப் 1 தேர்வில் 24 கேள்விகள் தவறு: டிஎன்பிஎஸ்சி பகீர்

Mr.Vignesh filed case for 18 questions were wrong inTNPSC . where as the TNPSC has agreed 24 questions were wrong.As per Mr.Vignesh 18 questions were wrong as per the TNPSC 24 questions were wrong.This is the standard of our TNPSC administration while setting questions for the Group 1 candidates.Only we have to feel sorry for this.