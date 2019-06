வருவேன், ஆனா வர மாட்டேன்: மாயா

You do not require to participate with pre-conceived notions. EVMs are being used right from Seshan's regime. If someone wins the elections, then the EVMs are good if they are defeated then the tem of using EVM is against democracy. This is what the attitude of political factions today. These political factions need not attend the meeting. Failing to attend a meeting organized by Apex Ministry itself is disrespecting. Then what kind of fair administration we can expect from individuals like Mayavathi? Thank God, we did not have a person like Mayavathi holding the apex position. This meeting will be held and the issues will be discussed with you Mayavathi. Sit at home and end enjoy ICC WC