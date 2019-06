தினகரன் கட்சியில் பிளவு ; வெளியேறுகிறார் தங்கதமிழ்செல்வன்

Dinakaran when he had spoiled the Political Carrier of many MLAs how do we expect these MLAs sitting by his side and AMMK loosing their grounds. After all Politicians are in Politics mainly to earn money though they say that they want to serve the Society. All Politicians are not Kamaraj or Kakkan and like them there are very few we can see. Dinkaran is lacking in his Leadership and he became over confident after his victory in R.K.Nagar. Tamilnadu people actually wanted a Leader other than from these useless Dravidian Parties and Dinkaran failed to en cash the opportunity to emerge as a New Leader for Tamilnadu. Dinakaran not only spoiled his Political carrier but also many others due to his poor Leadership skills. Now Thangam going out of AMMK is justifiable because he had lost his image reputation and money. If Thangam is sensible he must join with ADMK and definitely not with DMK.