அதிகாரியை பேட்டால் அடித்த பா.ஜ.,எம்எல்ஏ

While reading this news we are a doubt whether we are living in a democratic country or in Goondaisim or Rowdism filled country.Why these BJP MLAs was be like Rowdy and Goonda while the governmentt official was on his official duties.The BJP high commands should pull up the indisciplined MLA for be like an indecent representative to his people who are elected them into power.The Politicians are enjoying their posts and power at the mercy, support and cooperation of the people but not on their merits and wealthy.The MLA should be trailed by the court for his Barbarian act of beating an government official while on official duties and also impeaded on his duties and not allowed to carryout his duties properly.He should be awarded with an examplary punishment without any mercy or lenient.It may teach a lesson to others not to commit such grave offence in future with any one.