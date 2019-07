‛‛உஷ்ஷ்...''- சபாநாயகர் ஓம்பிர்லா கண்டிப்பு

Very good and disciplined Speaker of Lokh Sabha and he will easily and peacefully conduct the proceedings of the house at present.I also liked the way he said to the newly elected MPs while they were thanking the PM and the Home minister before commencement of their speech to leave the unnecessary build up and come to the matter. He is also as a disciplined Speaker not allowing the MPs' unnecessary movements and whisperings among themselves during the proceeding of the Lokh Sabha.May God bless this speaker with good health and long live forever to conduct all the proceedings in fruitful and peaceful ways for the betterment of our country in coming days.