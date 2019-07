மத்திய அரசு இந்தியை திணிக்கவில்லை: நிர்மலா சீதாராமன்

I have seen the display board thejas express to Madurai has hindi display or English. No Tamil display. In chennai Airport the day before yesterday International flights departure details are in Hindi.While all people from TamilNadu are travelling to abudhabi the display board near terminal shows the details of boarding in Hindi. Local language should be used wherever necessary. Especially during travel .Hindi we dont against the language at the same time we need that our Tamil language should not be neglected where it is necessary.