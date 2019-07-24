Dinamalar

உண்மையை பா.ஜ., உணரும்: பிரியங்கா

Updated : ஜூலை 24, 2019 12:09 | Added : ஜூலை 24, 2019 12:03
Advertisement
karnataka, rahul, rahul gandhi, priyanka priyanka gandhi, congress, cong, bjp, காங்கிஸ், காங்., பா.ஜ., பாஜ., பிரியங்கா, பிரியங்கா காந்தி, ராகுல்,ராகுல் காந்தி, கர்நாடகா,

புதுடில்லி: கர்நாடகாவில் காங்., மஜத அரசு நம்பிக்கை ஓட்டெடுப்பில் தோல்வியடைந்தது தொடர்பாக காங்கிரஸ் பொது செயலர் பிரியங்கா கூறியதாவது:
அனைத்தையும் பணத்தால் வாங்க முடியாது என்ற உண்மையை பா.ஜ., ஒரு நாள் அறிந்து கொள்ளும். அப்போது, அவர்களின், அனைத்து பொய்களும் வெளிச்சத்துக்கு வரும். அதுவரை, அவர்களின் ஊழலையும், பொது மக்களின் நலன்களை காக்கும் அமைப்புகளை சீரழிப்பதையும், பல ஆண்டுகளாக பொறுமை மற்றும் தியாகத்தால் கட்டமைக்கப்பட்ட ஜனநாயகத்தை பலவீனப்படுத்துவதையும் நாட்டின் குடிமக்கள், பொறுத்து கொள்ள வேண்டும். இவ்வாறு அதில் பிரியங்கா கூறியுள்ளார்.






முன்னதாக ராகுல் வெளியிட்ட அறிக்கை:
கர்நாடகா காங்கிரஸ் மஜத ஆட்சி அமைத்த நாள் முதல், இந்த கூட்டணியை, பிடிக்காதவர்களுக்கு இலக்காக இருந்தது. உள்ளேயேயும், வெளியேயும், கூட்டணியை ஒரு அச்சுறுத்தலாகவும், தாங்கள் ஆட்சியை பிடிப்பதற்கு தடையாகவும் பார்த்தனர். அவர்களின் அதிகார வெறி இன்று வென்றுள்ளது. ஜனநாயகம், நேர்மை, கர்நாடக மக்கள் தோல்வியடைந்துள்ளது எனக்கூறியுள்ளார்.







Advertisement
Related Tags karnataka rahul rahul gandhi priyanka priyanka gandhi congress cong bjp காங்கிஸ் காங். பா.ஜ.


மிரட்டுது மழை: மிரளுது மும்பை
முந்தய
பணியாளர்கள் போராட்டம்
அடுத்து
» அரசியல் முதல் பக்கம்
» தினமலர் முதல் பக்கம்


வாசகர் கருத்து

முதல் நபராக கருத்து தெரிவியுங்கள்!

உங்கள் கருத்தைப் பதிவு செய்ய

(Press Ctrl+g or click this   to toggle between English and Tamil)
My Page
Login :

New to Dinamalar ?
Create an account
கருத்து விதிமுறை
சினிமா | வர்த்தகம் | விளையாட்டு | புத்தகங்கள் | உலக தமிழர் செய்திகள் | Advertisement Tariff | வாசகர் கடிதம் | International Edition | Dinamalar Publications
Copyright © 2019 Dinamalar - No.1 Tamil website in the world. Designed and Hosted by Web Division,Dinamalar.  | Contact us

We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve user experience. This includes personalising content and advertising. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy.

Learn more I agree X