உண்மையை பா.ஜ., உணரும்: பிரியங்கா

புதுடில்லி: கர்நாடகாவில் காங்., மஜத அரசு நம்பிக்கை ஓட்டெடுப்பில் தோல்வியடைந்தது தொடர்பாக காங்கிரஸ் பொது செயலர் பிரியங்கா கூறியதாவது:

அனைத்தையும் பணத்தால் வாங்க முடியாது என்ற உண்மையை பா.ஜ., ஒரு நாள் அறிந்து கொள்ளும். அப்போது, அவர்களின், அனைத்து பொய்களும் வெளிச்சத்துக்கு வரும். அதுவரை, அவர்களின் ஊழலையும், பொது மக்களின் நலன்களை காக்கும் அமைப்புகளை சீரழிப்பதையும், பல ஆண்டுகளாக பொறுமை மற்றும் தியாகத்தால் கட்டமைக்கப்பட்ட ஜனநாயகத்தை பலவீனப்படுத்துவதையும் நாட்டின் குடிமக்கள், பொறுத்து கொள்ள வேண்டும். இவ்வாறு அதில் பிரியங்கா கூறியுள்ளார்.



Until then I suppose, the citizens of our country will have to endure their unbridled corruption, the systematic dismantling of insitutions that protect the people's interests and the weakening of a democracy that took decades of toil and sacrifice to build.



2/2