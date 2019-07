கர்நாடக சட்டசபையை சுற்றிலும் 144 தடை உத்தரவு

It's absolutely a move of immaturity. Congress & JD(S) had a cold war and would have automatically fall within a short span. Whereas BJP instead of waiting for sometime till the fruit is ripped beaten the fruit, certainly all the fruits would have the same shape and taste. Image of BJP would be at stake as the life of the present arrangement may not be in a position for survival. What was the urgency take the mantle without any sufficient number? Because of their immaturity, now Congress & JD(S) have fevicol bond.