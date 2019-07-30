இந்தியா மகிழ்ச்சி அடைகிறது:மோடி

புதுடில்லி: முத்தலாக் மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டதன் மூலம் இந்தியா மகிழ்ச்சி அடைகிறது என பிரதமர் மோடி கூறியுள்ளார்.



நிறைவேற்றம்





முத்தலாக் தடை மசோதா, கடந்த வாரம் லோக்சபாவில் நிறைவேற்றப்பட்ட நிலையில், இன்று(ஜூலை 30) ராஜ்யசபாவில் விவாதங்களுக்கு பின்னர் நிறைவேறியது. மசோதாவிற்கு ஆதரவாக 99 ஓட்டுகளும், எதிராக 84 ஓட்டுகளும் கிடைத்தன. ஜனாதிபதியின் ஒப்புதலுக்கு விரைவில் அனுப்பப்படுகிறது.



குப்பை தொட்டியில்





இது தொடர்பாக பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளதாவது: ஏற்று கொள்ள முடியாத ஆதிகாலம் தொட்டு கடைபிடிக்கப்பட்டு வந்த நடைமுறை வரலாற்றின் குப்பைதொட்டியில் வீசப்பட்டுள்ளது. முத்தலாக்கை பார்லிமென்ட் ரத்து செய்ததுடன், முஸ்லிம் பெண்களுக்கு வரலாறு செய்த தவறு சரி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த மசோதா சமூக நீதிக்கான வெற்றியாகும். சமூகத்தில் சமநிலையை மேலும் பலப்படுத்தும். இந்தியா இன்று மகிழ்ச்சி அடைகிறது.





An archaic and medieval practice has finally been confined to the dustbin of history!



Parliament abolishes Triple Talaq and corrects a historical wrong done to Muslim women. This is a victory of gender justice and will further equality in society.



India rejoices today!









வரலாற்றில்





முத்தலாக் தடை மசோதாவிற்கு ஆதரவாக பார்லிமென்டில் ஓட்டளித்த எம்.பி.,க்களுக்கு நன்றி தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன். இந்த நடவடிக்கை இந்திய வரலாற்றில் எப்போதும் நினைவில் வைத்து கொள்ளப்படும்.



I thank all parties and MPs who have supported the passage of The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament. They have risen to the occasion and this step of theirs will forever be remembered in India's history.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2019





பெண்களுக்கு பெருமை





முத்தலாக் என்ற பெரிய தவறு மூலம் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட முஸ்லீம் பெண்களின் தைரியத்திற்கு தலை வணங்குகிறேன். . முத்தலாக் முறை ஒழிக்கப்பட்டது, , பெண்கள் அதிகாரம் கிடைப்பதில் பெரும் பங்களிப்பை அளிப்பதுடன், சமூகத்தில், அவர்களுக்கு உரிய பெருமையை பெற்றுத்தரும்.





This is an occasion to salute the remarkable courage of those Muslim women who have suffered great wrongs just due to the practice of Triple Talaq.



The abolition of Triple Talaq will contribute to women empowerment and give women the dignity they deserve in our society.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2019





இவ்வாறு மோடி பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.