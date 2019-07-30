Dinamalar

இந்தியா மகிழ்ச்சி அடைகிறது:மோடி

Updated : ஜூலை 30, 2019 20:13 | Added : ஜூலை 30, 2019 20:03 | கருத்துகள் (1)
புதுடில்லி: முத்தலாக் மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டதன் மூலம் இந்தியா மகிழ்ச்சி அடைகிறது என பிரதமர் மோடி கூறியுள்ளார்.


நிறைவேற்றம்



முத்தலாக் தடை மசோதா, கடந்த வாரம் லோக்சபாவில் நிறைவேற்றப்பட்ட நிலையில், இன்று(ஜூலை 30) ராஜ்யசபாவில் விவாதங்களுக்கு பின்னர் நிறைவேறியது. மசோதாவிற்கு ஆதரவாக 99 ஓட்டுகளும், எதிராக 84 ஓட்டுகளும் கிடைத்தன. ஜனாதிபதியின் ஒப்புதலுக்கு விரைவில் அனுப்பப்படுகிறது.


குப்பை தொட்டியில்



இது தொடர்பாக பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளதாவது: ஏற்று கொள்ள முடியாத ஆதிகாலம் தொட்டு கடைபிடிக்கப்பட்டு வந்த நடைமுறை வரலாற்றின் குப்பைதொட்டியில் வீசப்பட்டுள்ளது. முத்தலாக்கை பார்லிமென்ட் ரத்து செய்ததுடன், முஸ்லிம் பெண்களுக்கு வரலாறு செய்த தவறு சரி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த மசோதா சமூக நீதிக்கான வெற்றியாகும். சமூகத்தில் சமநிலையை மேலும் பலப்படுத்தும். இந்தியா இன்று மகிழ்ச்சி அடைகிறது.

