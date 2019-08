யூனியன் பிரதேசமாகிறது காஷ்மீர், லடாக் ?

A STRONG - WISE - SMART & WISE DECISION BY THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT ON JAMMU & KASHMIR. NOW KASHMIR IS FALLING AUTOMATICALLY INTO THE CONSTITUTIONAL STAND OF UNION TERRITORY TO ADOPT SIMILAR OTHER UNION TERITORY WITHOUT BREAK ON THE EXCELLENCE OF DEMOCRETRIC INDIA AND JAMMU IS MORE SIMILAR TO THE APPLICABLE CONSTITUTION OF A STATE OF INDIAN REPUBLIC. A GREAT CLAPS FOR JAI MODI SARKAR. VANTHE MAATHARAM - JAI HIND ARE THE ONLY APPLICABLE LAW AND SLOGAN FOR KASHMIR TO BLOOM FOR A LONG IN THE HISTORY IF AT ALL IT HAPPENS.