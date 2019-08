கோவை, நீலகிரி பள்ளி, கல்லூரிகளுக்கு நாளை விடுமுறை

Why Tamilnadu is wasting the water to Sea , Where the politicians of Tamilnadu stand " Cavery , Nilgiri , Sathyamangalam , Bavani , Palar " So Freeze the water and use it accordingly , Build Wells with Plastic packs and Store it , Just make them absorb in Ground in Top soil now helpful instead they have to go below 500 to 1000 Feet below the Ground level. Can use Rockets and Drill Deep Wheel so that the water are injected below 1000 Feet in the Ground.