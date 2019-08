People who criticise the erection of Sardar's statue on the banks of Narmada river should go and see the place. It is not waste of tax payers money. It is an investment recouped within a year. It is a tourist attraction pouring in crores of rupees everyday. It has offered employment to hundreds of tribal people. Many people who had done manual labour during construction stage have now found employment in various disciplines like security, housekeeping, catering, tourists guide and so on. A training institute has been set up to train these tribal people to pursue semi skilled and skilled jobs. Everything is fine about this. Be it stay in tents or hospitality etal.