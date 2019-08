பாலியல் பாதிரியாரை எதிர்த்ததால் கன்னியாஸ்திரிக்கு நோட்டீஸ்

Dear Sister, you dedicated your life to a fake religion specializing in women and child sex scandals. You cant get any help from Vatican, because they are well aware of the evils going throughout the world in the holy name and also know how to cover up their acts. Only way you can make your life meaningful and respectful is return back to your parent religion - and follow Sanatan Dharma, which is eternal. By making this strong decision, you will not only redeem yourself, but will also help millions Indians who are are struck in the evil designs of the foreign religion which has no relevance.