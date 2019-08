தவித்த இந்தியர்களுக்கு உதவிய பாக்., ஆசிரியர்

There is no enmity between the people of India and people of Pakistan. The enmity is d by Pakistan Army and I.S.I. elements in Pakistan for their selfish motives to amass wealth for them. India has always helped the Pakistan children and public whenever they wanted medical treatment in India. If a choice is now given to the People of Pakistan ( and Bangla Desh also for that matter, ) they would not hesitate to join their territory with Indian Union. It is in unity with diversity, we can develop and progress. We should keep the religion inside the four walls of our dwellings and spend the energy and funds in uplifting the poor in our countries.As youngest and bravest girl of Pakistan, the Nobel prize winner, Malala yousafzai said " It is books not the bullets which will bring progress " Let us all join together to push religion, e and creed on the back seat and development and progress as our new Manthras. We can cut down the billions of $$$ spent on weapons to use that funds for Education and development and progress.