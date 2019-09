அதிகாரிகள் வேலைநிறுத்தம் உறுதி: ஐந்து நாட்கள் வங்கிகள் முடங்கும்?

The number of days in a year the Bank employees go on strike is almost equal to their Monthly Bank holidays. Bank unions are taking the Govt for a ride and threatening the Govt with the Strike weapon. Govt has to take a strict action against these employees because Bank employees are paid for less work and more pay.The salaries of Bank employees must be linked to the profitability of the respective Banks. The Bank employees are pampered in spite of low efficiency in Public sector banks. We have to learn from Private Banks how to give service to its Customers and also earn profits for the Banks.